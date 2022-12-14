Home Sports Euroleague basketball: Virtus wins again: Alba Berlin ko 85-76
Euroleague basketball: Virtus wins again: Alba Berlin ko 85-76

After 4 defeats in a row, Bologna beats Alba Berlin which remains last on a par with Milan

Virtus returns to success in the Euroleague after 4 consecutive defeats and the first stop in the league, at home against Scafati. In their European debut at the Palasport della Fiera, Sergio Scariolo’s team beats Alba Berlin who, with their tenth game in a row, remain at the bottom of the standings with Milan.

VIRTUS-ALBA BERLIN 85-76

Without Ojeleye injured, Virtus finds a Kyle Weems of substance. With a good contribution under the basket by Mam Jaiteh in the first quarter and Ismael Bako in the second quarter, well primed by Daniel Hackett and Milos Teodosic, the Bologna team takes control of the game, extending the lead up to +11 at the interval and keeping the Alba scored just 29 points on 1-of-10 three-point shooting.

After finishing the third quarter with an 11-point margin with an excellent Hackett shooting too (7 points in the set), Virtus resists the comeback attempts of the German team led by Luke Sikma, with Weems and Shengelia and ends with 24 assists In two days Bologna hosts Maccabi.

Virtus: Weems 16, Hackett e Jaiteh 13.
Wednesday: Sikma 16, Smith 11.

December 14, 2022 (change December 14, 2022 | 23:56)

