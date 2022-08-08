Home News Ampezzo holiday for Ilary Blasi
Ampezzo holiday for Ilary Blasi

Ampezzo holiday for Ilary Blasi

The TV presenter was immortalized on the Nuvolau, then shopping in the streets of the Queen of the Dolomites

Gianluca De Rosa

08 August 2022

CORTINA. Single holiday in the mountains of Cortina for Ilary Blasi. The model and presenter tries to leave behind her tormented farewell with the captain of Rome Francesco Totti by choosing the Dolomites for a peaceful holiday. After stopping in Braies, yesterday it was Cortina’s turn. Ordinary boots for an excursion to the 5 Torri with a stop at the Nuvolau refuge where Blasi also allowed herself a plate of dumplings.

There was no lack of shopping along the streets of the center of Cortina. Blasi was immortalized in Franz Kraler’s fashion boutique where she came out with some designer bags. Ilary Blasi’s presence in Cortina did not go unnoticed. The professionals of the gossip expected it to “tick” in the streets of the “pearl” after having seen it in Braies. The “queen” of the Island of the Famous gave herself to the fans without fear. Many shots, some of which published by the person concerned on their, very clicked, social pages.

It is difficult to understand how long Blasi will remain in Cortina, the name of who is with her in these days top secret. Certainly not her children: “I’m at the beach with their father” Blasi revealed just a few days ago. After Sabaudia and Tanzania, Ilary has chosen Cortina to keep away from the capital where he rages the gossip around the farewell with Francesco Totti.

