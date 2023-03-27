In its most recent release, the “Lower Austria Business Press Service” quoted a study by the consulting company “Standort + Markt”, which carries out this study in selected Austrian cities every year, as “the chain store record is noticeably high”.

Trade in Amstetten is shaped more by large chains than anywhere else. While an average of 30.6 percent of the retail space in Austria’s city centers is occupied by branches, their share in Amstetten is a high 40.3 percent. Only Leoben in Styria has an even higher percentage of chain stores with 45.1 percent.

