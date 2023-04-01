This Friday in the Plataforma program, the journalist Serafín Valencia spoke about the media and the exercise of rights, and also analyzed the results of the latest UCA survey.

Given this, Valencia indicated that if a democratic State existed in El Salvador where the institutions fulfilled their roles and allowed the flow of information and that its citizens were aware of what really happens, there would be no results like those revealed by the survey of the UCA regarding the exception regime.

The survey reveals 53 out of 100 respondents said they did not know what democracy is and the rest only have a vague idea of ​​what it means. In addition, it revealed that more than 94% of the people consulted do not know what the rule of law is, and more than 55% do not know what Human Rights consist of, the journalist said.

Also, more than three quarters of those consulted in this survey do not know what the rights that are suspended consist of or if some rights are being violated by the Exception Regime, he explained.

“An informed population becomes a conscious and active population, a population dissatisfied with its reality in most cases decides to act to change that reality, but within the framework of respect for their rights, because it would be illogical to cure an infection on the toe of one foot, think of cutting off the whole leg”Valencia said.

In this context, the journalist remarked that an active citizenry due to its knowledge becomes an uncomfortable citizenry for human rights violators and for authoritarians, which is why it is not convenient to disclose this key information so that people do not become aware of it.