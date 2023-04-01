The alarming figure on the increase in poverty at the national level reactivated the debate on possible measures to alleviate in the short term the basic needs of vulnerable sectors. This is how the legislators of Patria Grande with the endorsement of Juan Grabois renewed the impulse of the Universal Basic Salary that was under discussion in the first half of 2022.

“If the Income Reinforcement project that we prepared with (Juliana) Di Tullio had been approved, whose fiscal cost was barely 0.31% of GDP, indigence would have been 64.9% lower according to the Congressional Budget Office; but obviously the priorities were others”, Grabois complained on social networks, in a post accompanied by the report in question with the detailed numbers. The national deputy Itaí Hagman, specialized in economic issues, who had also been at the forefront of this request in Congress, spoke along the same lines.

“In 2022 we presented a Universal Salary project that would eradicate indigence and strongly reduce poverty with only 1% of GDP. We also promoted the Reinforcement of Income project with Juliana Di Tullio that would have reduced indigence to almost 1/3 with only 0.3%”, recalled the legislator.

According to his vision, “any of these proposals would make it possible to directly attack one of the country’s main problems. If someone has a better proposal, we listen to it, but what we cannot allow is that there is none”, remarked the referent from Patria Grande.

His analysis is shared by colleagues from different benches, but the current scenario in Congress of constant tussling and speculation stopped most of the proposals in the economic field, including many of those requested by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, due to internal disagreement in the government itself.