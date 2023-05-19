Home » An active practice from Hattingen leads in city cycling
News

An active practice from Hattingen leads in city cycling

by admin
An active practice from Hattingen leads in city cycling

hattingen
The teams can still collect kilometers while cycling in the EN district until May 21st. A team from Hattingen is currently in the lead.

The relay race is over: Decorated with the coats of arms of all nine towns belonging to the district and the district, the silver bicycle pump has arrived back at the Schwelm district hall. For two weeks, the relay baton was driven through the Ennepe-Ruhr district by mayors, climate protection managers and cycling officers.

+++ You don’t want to miss any news from Hattingen? Then you can subscribe to our newsletter here. Every evening we send you the news from the city by e-mail. +++

The tour from Breckerfeld via the towns in the southern district, through Wetter, Herdecke, Witten, Hattingen and Sprockhövel covered more than 120 kilometers by bike. The end of the relay race also marks the final sprint for city cycling: 2,685 citizens from the EN district have been pedaling since May 1st and until Sunday. Your goal: you want to pedal as many kilometers as you can.

>>> Follow our editorial staff on Facebook – You’ll find us here






The team ranking within the Ennepe-Ruhr district leads the Hattingen active practice Dumke & Hestert and friends with over 17,000 kilometers. The ADFC local group Hattingen follows with almost 16,000 kilometers. Refugee aid Sprockhövel is currently in third place, the team has covered more than 12,000 kilometers so far.





See also  NMIXX to release new digital single "Funky Glitter Christmas" on the 23rd_Time_Chart_Album

More articles from this category can be found here: hattingen


You may also like

May 19 celebrations continued in Bursa – Bursa...

In González, south of Cesar, a relative of...

When literature meets art. One hundred years of...

Yavaş: We have not forgotten those who set...

They await charges against the fan who attacked...

Mainland China Announces Immediate Resumption of Taiwan Group...

Mediterranean University – Articles

D1 Lonato/J27: Kakadl FC winner of Unisport in...

political shorts

The nightmare of a radioactive cloud also arrives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy