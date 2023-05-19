An active practice from Hattingen leads in city cycling

hattingen

The teams can still collect kilometers while cycling in the EN district until May 21st. A team from Hattingen is currently in the lead.

The relay race is over: Decorated with the coats of arms of all nine towns belonging to the district and the district, the silver bicycle pump has arrived back at the Schwelm district hall. For two weeks, the relay baton was driven through the Ennepe-Ruhr district by mayors, climate protection managers and cycling officers.

+++ You don’t want to miss any news from Hattingen? Then you can subscribe to our newsletter here. Every evening we send you the news from the city by e-mail. +++

The tour from Breckerfeld via the towns in the southern district, through Wetter, Herdecke, Witten, Hattingen and Sprockhövel covered more than 120 kilometers by bike. The end of the relay race also marks the final sprint for city cycling: 2,685 citizens from the EN district have been pedaling since May 1st and until Sunday. Your goal: you want to pedal as many kilometers as you can.

>>> Follow our editorial staff on Facebook – You’ll find us here













The team ranking within the Ennepe-Ruhr district leads the Hattingen active practice Dumke & Hestert and friends with over 17,000 kilometers. The ADFC local group Hattingen follows with almost 16,000 kilometers. Refugee aid Sprockhövel is currently in third place, the team has covered more than 12,000 kilometers so far.













More articles from this category can be found here: hattingen



