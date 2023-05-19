Mundfish releases “Atomic Heart” PC free trial version, the first DLC will be launched in summer

Bring up to 30% off on the Steam platform this weekend

Published by Asian game publisher 4Divinity and created by Mundfish, the action-adventure shooting game “Atomic Heart” has received praise and affirmation from global media and players since its release in February this year. The game development team Mundfish announced this week that it has launched a free trial version on the PC platform. Players can download and experience the early content of the game and the unique game system through Steam, and experience the immersive experience of the parallel time and space world brought by the game. At the same time, the follow-up DLC Additional content will also be available this summer.

Atomic Heart DLC Add-On #1 Teaser Trailer

Atomic Heart brings a utopian rewrite of history, in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fanatical robots in the fictional Soviet Union, leading a technological revolution…or at least that’s how it should have been. Disguised experiments and unstoppable technological progress have shattered this utopian world of wonder and perfection. As Agent P-3, you’ll witness the deadly consequences of innovation firsthand; embark on a journey that encounters artificial intelligences on the verge of madness, ugly mutants, and killer robots that roam Facility-3826. Upgrade your arsenal of melee and ranged weapons and unlock abilities that you can combine to create your unique playstyle and survive the inevitable threats.

“Atomic Heart” launch trailer (Chinese subtitles)

Atomic Heart Officially Passes Steam Deck Verification

“Atomic Heart” is now available on PC Steam, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Within 3 weeks of its global launch, it has created a sales record of more than 5 million players, and will continue to bring a wealth of DLC additional content; The operation has also been officially verified by Steam Deck, and the game can be played directly on Steam Deck without additional settings. For more details, visit the Steam product page and download a free demo: https://store.steampowered.com/app/668580/_/