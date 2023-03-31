The Moroccan government has launched a road map through which it aspires to achieve $12 billion annually in tourism revenues by 2026, an increase of about $3 billion compared to last year.

The new plan aims to attract 17.5 million tourists by 2026, an increase of about 6.5 million tourists compared to last year, which will enable the creation of 200,000 jobs in tourism.

Over the past year, Morocco was able to attract 11 million tourists, which represents a recovery rate of 84% of incoming tourist traffic, compared to the situation before the pandemic.

Zoubair Bahout, an expert in the tourism sector in Morocco, said that the Moroccan government’s plan is “ambitious”, but at the same time it can be achieved, especially since the numbers are realistic.

He added that Morocco is geographically distinguished by its proximity to a major tourism market, the continent of Europe, in addition to its diverse geography of desert, beaches and monuments.

He expressed his belief that the number expected by the government will be exceeded in 2026, pointing out that Europe, North America and China are the main markets that Morocco relies on to revive the tourism sector.