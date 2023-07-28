Home » An anthem for the new place
News

An anthem for the new place

by admin
An anthem for the new place

Pressing a button was the last official act at the opening ceremony for the new central bus station (ZOB) on Friday: Shortly before 5 p.m., the 2,000 or so visitors counted down to zero, then Lord Mayor Boris Palmer pressed the button and the fountain in the facility lake shot up the height, accompanied by Handel’s “Water Music”, played by a wind ensemble from the music school. The water…

93% of the article is still covered.

See also  Confindustria: in 2021 a strong rebound in Italian GDP, slowed at the end of the year due to high prices and Covid

You may also like

AT LEAST 19 CASES OF CHICKENPOX IN MILITARY...

Ministry of Housing enabled water projects in Casanare...

Implementation of the share buyback program approved on...

Decclesiis projects strong support for the productive sector...

The National Flag is Beautiful: Children Sing at...

Max Verstappen took pole in Belgium, but will...

The Union Gurten is going into the 10th...

Mansehra: Tourists’ car fell into a ditch, 9...

Cubans Express Indignation as U.S. Embassy in Havana...

Elder Dayán dared to sing the salsa ‘Amor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy