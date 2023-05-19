an immersive experience for gamers

Samsung Electronics Central America and the Caribbeannext to his Official Partner CLX Samsung have announced from this moment the availability of the Odyssey Ark 2023 monitor in Venezuela. The device is perfect for gamers and entertainment fans looking for an immersive experience to get out of the routine.

This 55-inch monitor offers the opportunity to appreciate more realistic images capable of overwhelming the senses. Its magic touch is in the 1000R curvature, where the player will have an immersive field of visionso you will achieve maximum immersion in the game.

Also, its matte effect reduces glare and distractions, which means it will allow players to fully immerse themselves in their games, without having to worry about environmental conditions. And for those who love to enjoy their video games with the greatest dose of realism, the 4K resolution enhanced with AI (Artificial Intelligence) will be ideal.

In addition, the cabin mode is another of the wonders of this screen. Since the gamer will be able to find the perfect position when rotating the monitor in portrait mode, its size can even be adjusted.

Odyssey Ark 2023 y los gamers

The refresh rate is important for gamersThat’s why the Odyssey Ark boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and comes with FreeSync Premium Pro—features that the most demanding gamers will appreciate.

Another of the surprises in this monitor is the Ark Dial, a remote control that, with a single touch, will allow you to make screen adjustments. This saves the player from having to look behind the monitor to make adjustments. Additionally, it has a Multi View function that, as its name indicates, works to view several windows simultaneously, which makes it perfect for other facets, for example, using it for work or study.

Adding to this huge list of attributes is the Quantum Ultra Neural Processor that combines 20 multilayer neural networks to intelligently analyze images and restore every detail, pixel by pixel.

Artificial intelligence

The AI ​​is not only reflected in its video features, but also in sound; it incorporates artificial intelligence to detect the type of content that the person is playing and automatically adjust the sound quality. This, in order to make it more enveloping. And with Dolby Atmos, the player will experience a three-dimensional soundscape.

“We know that one of the most demanding audiences is that of gamers; they challenge us each time to create immersive and unforgettable experiences. Thus, we put the Odyssey Ark on sale from today; with a high-quality display that delivers a smooth and immersive gaming experience,” said Chiu Wai NG, Monitor Product Manager.

This monitor can be purchased at Samsung stores and at different CLX Samsung stores in Venezuela: CLX Sambil Valencia, CLX Sambil Caracas and CLX Sambil Barquisimeto; CLX Los Aviadores Park (Aragua), CLX City Market (Caracas), CLX Cafetal (Green Hill Park); Costazul Park (Margarita), ARC Los Guayos (Carabobo), FreeMarket (Carabobo), CLX Pottery and CLX Sambil Maracaibo.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!