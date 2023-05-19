Home » +++ Competition +++ Win a surprise package of CDs!
On May 16, 2010, Ronnie James Dio (1942 – 2010), one of the most incisive voices in heavy metal, died. Since 2011, the global metal community has celebrated this date in his honor.

We take this day as an opportunity to celebrate you and raffle a big surprise package with Metal CDsthat will melt any metalhead’s frozen heart.

What should you do to end up in the hot pot of lots?

Post under the original post on Facebook HERE your best fan moment of a concert!

The winner will be drawn at random and notified of the prize via Messenger on May 21, 2023.

This giveaway is not affiliated with Facebook, Meta or Instagram. The draw is closed to the public. Your data and your e-mail address will not be stored by us, but will be irrevocably deleted immediately after the submission deadline on 21.05.23

We wish you good luck!

