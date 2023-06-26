Ana Cardona and Milena Osorio launch the podcast “The Untold Story”

The professionalism and trajectory of Ana Maria Cardonaa marketing specialist and Milena Osorioa noted communicator, came together to create an authentic, dynamic and professional product called The Untold Story podcast.

In this project, Ana and Milena will reveal the lessons learned from challenging situations, failures and successes they have experienced throughout their careers. His goal is to inspire other professionals and help them overcome barriers and achieve goals in their jobs.

Also read: Key points for creating a podcast

“We want to tell you and inspire you about everything that happens in a communications and marketing areaand how we have managed to overcome all barriers and be successful in our work practice”, commented Milena Osorio.

What started as a conversation between friends has turned into a tangible project that was thought to be carefully produced in chic city settings. With good technological equipment, including cameras and microphones, to provide you with an exceptional visual and auditory experience.

Chapter 1 by Ana María Cardona and Milena Osorio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

