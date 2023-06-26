MotoGP, the riders for the 2024 World Championship

MotoGP stops for the summer break, but the rider market is in full swing. Morbidelli will soon know if Yamaha is still in his future, alternatively in 2024 he could ride a Ducati with the Gresini team (in place of Di Giannantonio) or with the Mooney VR46 team in place of Bezzecchi, in this case the Romagna rider he would move to Pramac. The Arbolino hypothesis for Gresini also remains alive. Acosta is destined for GasGas. Puig on Marquez’s future: “Honda doesn’t hold back those who want to leave”

