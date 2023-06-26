Germany, the radical right of Afd conquers the first district

Listen to the audio version of the article

The German ultra-right snatches its first victory in a local ballot. Alternative for Germany (Alternative für Deutschland) candidate Robert Sesselmann won the polls on 25 June in Sonneberg, Thuringia, becoming Landrat (president).

A result that has caused a stir in the Federal Republic, where many are apprehensive about the advance of the party of Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel, also running in the polls at the federal level. Sesselmann obtained 52.8 against the 47.2 of the conservative Jurgen Koepper, of the Cdu. And this despite the fact that the latter had received the approval of the other parties.

“It’s just the beginning,” Chrupalla said triumphantly. «We convince the majorities with our policy in the interest of the citizens. And in this way we will carry on a positive turnaround ». Just in recent days, the party had announced its intention to present a candidate for chancellor at the next federal elections, in 2025. Moreover, polls show that the ultra-right, in Germany monitored by the internal services for its extremist positions, is gathering strong support.

The AfD flies in the polls and surpasses the Social Democrats

In the latest surveys Afd has reached 19-20%, even overtaking the Social Democrats of Olaf Scholz, at 18, and placing itself in second place after the conservatives of the CDU-CSU.

Fifty years old, lawyer, Sesselamann, who was ahead in the first round on 11 June, won with an electoral campaign that focused on issues deeply felt by citizens, especially in the east of the country: such as the fight against inflation, opposition to the Greens’ move towards green radiators and the increase of refugees arriving in Germany. The interior minister of Thuringia, Georg Maier, SPD, commented his victory as “an alarm signal for all democratic forces”, now called to “set aside party interests to defend democracy”.