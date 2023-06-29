Home » Ana del Castillo returns to the stage with more energy
News

Ana del Castillo returns to the stage with more energy

by admin
Ana del Castillo returns to the stage with more energy

‘La Bomba Sexy del Vallenato’, Ana del Castillo, after overcoming her health problems, returns to the stage with more energy to continue pleasing that audience that missed her and that this week will once again experience the emotions of her concerts .

Ana del Castillo thanked God for overcoming laryngitis and for the care she took, her voice is clear to interpret the hits from her album ‘El Favor de Dios’ and the songs that are part of her select repertoire.

The vallenato artist will have the following musical agenda:

Thursday June 29: Police Bingo in Rio Luna – Valledupar

Friday 30: San Pelayo – Córdoba

Saturday July 1: Main square of Córdoba – Magdalena

Sunday, July 2: Francisco El Hombre Festival – Riohacha

Tuesday, July 4: Maracaibo – Venezuela

Ana del Castillo is happy for this return to the stage and the reunion with her followers that she always carries in her soul and heart.

See also  The stock market as an easter egg? Seasonality Trading - How to incorporate seasonal patterns into your trading strategy

You may also like

Dl Lavoro, green light from the Chamber with...

Laba Kodjo Fodoh leaves doubts hanging over his...

They dismantle seven billboards with electoral content in...

Web Analytics Italy | Agency for digital Italy

LONATO operates great innovations, to the delight of...

Sánchez inaugurates Spanish presidency in the EU with...

disabled parking – Tiscali News

Forex exploration｜It is expected that the return of...

Riosucio: lawsuit filed in favor of the Río...

rescued by the ambulance with only volunteers, then...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy