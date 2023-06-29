Ana del Castillo returns to the stage with more energy

‘La Bomba Sexy del Vallenato’, Ana del Castillo, after overcoming her health problems, returns to the stage with more energy to continue pleasing that audience that missed her and that this week will once again experience the emotions of her concerts .

Ana del Castillo thanked God for overcoming laryngitis and for the care she took, her voice is clear to interpret the hits from her album ‘El Favor de Dios’ and the songs that are part of her select repertoire.

The vallenato artist will have the following musical agenda:

Thursday June 29: Police Bingo in Rio Luna – Valledupar

Friday 30: San Pelayo – Córdoba

Saturday July 1: Main square of Córdoba – Magdalena

Sunday, July 2: Francisco El Hombre Festival – Riohacha

Tuesday, July 4: Maracaibo – Venezuela

Ana del Castillo is happy for this return to the stage and the reunion with her followers that she always carries in her soul and heart.

