Ana del Castillo performed in Villeta (Cundinamarca) and had his second performance at the La Chula nightclub in Bogotá, place where he had an asthma attack being treated in an emergency room by a medical team that gave him the first aid and took her in an ambulance to a clinic in the city.

the vallenato singer she was discharged on Sunday the 26th in the morning and is at rest. This week he will resume his artistic and musical agenda with the hits from his album ‘The Favor of God’.

Through a press release, the artist asked for understanding to the businessmen and public of Bogotá, for this case of force majeure.

