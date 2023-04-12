Home News ANALYSIS FLASH: JPMorgan leaves Merck KGaA at ‘Overweight’ – target 250 euros
ANALYSIS FLASH: JPMorgan leaves Merck KGaA at ‘Overweight’ – target 250 euros

ANALYSIS FLASH: JPMorgan leaves Merck KGaA at ‘Overweight’ – target 250 euros

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) – The US bank JPMorgan has left the rating for Merck KGaA at “Overweight” with a target price of EUR 250. The suspension of enrollment of new patients for therapy with the multiple sclerosis drug evobrutinib may raise questions about the drug’s eligibility for approval in the United States, analyst Richard Vosser wrote in a study available on Wednesday. However, the final study results announced for the fourth quarter of 2023 are not in danger. The expert expects a maximum sales potential of the drug of 2.4 billion euros – half of which is associated with risks./bek/la

Publication of the original study: 04/12/2023 / 09:50 / BST First distribution of the original study: 04/12/2023 / 09:50 / BST

The Merck share is currently trading at a minus of -6,94 % and a rate of 162.2EUR traded.

Rating: Overweight
Analyst: JPMorgan
Course objective: 250 Euro

