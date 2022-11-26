Xinhua News Agency, Guangzhou, November 25th Topic: Anchor the target and not relax—Guangdong starts the battle of epidemic prevention and control and annihilation

Xinhua News Agency reporters Chen Kaixing, Ma Xiaocheng, Xu Hongyi

Up to now, this round of epidemic in Guangdong has reported more than 110,000 local infections, and the super-large city of Guangzhou has added about 8,000 cases every day for several consecutive days. Almost all 21 prefectures and cities in the province have been affected… Guangdong is facing the most serious situation in three years , the most complicated epidemic prevention and control situation.

Based on “early” and emphasizing “fast”, all links in the entire chain of epidemic prevention and control have been fully accelerated, and capabilities have been rapidly improved. The land of southern Guangdong is united and united to overcome difficulties. The rising trend of the epidemic in Guangdong, especially in Haizhu District, Guangzhou, has been initially contained, and the number of new cases has finally fluctuated downward.

At present, Guangdong is resolutely implementing the spirit of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee chaired by General Secretary Xi Jinping on November 10, unswervingly adhering to the supremacy of the people and life, and unswervingly implementing the general strategy of “foreign defense import and internal defense rebound”. Unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, implement the 20 detailed optimization measures without wavering or out of shape, minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development and people’s lives, strengthen confidence, expand results, and accumulate victories. Resolutely win the war of epidemic prevention and control.

Race against the virus with fast speed

Guangzhou is the main battlefield of this round of epidemic. 1325, 5124, 9244… The numbers that rose suddenly attracted people’s anxious eyes. At present, the epidemic situation in Guangzhou is still fluctuating at a high level, with about 8,000 new cases of infection every day. At the same time, the epidemic situation in other cities in Guangdong also showed a trend of multi-point distribution, and cases imported from other places and imported from abroad continued to occur.

The virus is spreading faster and faster, and the “epidemic” must be controlled quickly. Guangdong quickly mobilized medical resources to comprehensively strengthen the construction of basic anti-epidemic capabilities.

This is the square cabin hospital project of Sino-Singapore Knowledge City in Huangpu District, Guangzhou (drone photo) taken on November 21.Xinhua News Agency

More than 8,000 medical staff from more than ten prefectures and cities in the province have stationed in Guangzhou to support them. The ability to detect nucleic acids has been further improved. The province’s single-day single-tube collection capacity has increased to 11.8352 million tubes, and daily testing can reach 60 million person-times. A total of 2,500 medical staff from 5 sampling commandos took the lead in entering the high-risk area of ​​Chengzhong Village, Haizhu District, Guangzhou City, went up to the building and entered the house, and took separate samples.

The whole province coordinated and coordinated, and all regions quickly opened reserve isolation hotels, and concentrated their efforts to carry out the “transshipment special attack”. Brother cities around Guangzhou have provided strong support, and the number of newly infected people in key areas is bottoming out as soon as possible.

One of the important guarantees for the rapid elimination of the epidemic in society is to have enough square cabin hospitals and isolation places.

This is the signboard inside the square cabin hospital of Sino-Singapore Knowledge City in Huangpu District, Guangzhou (photographed on November 24).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

On the construction site of the Fangcai Hospital in Sino-Singapore Knowledge City, Huangpu District, Guangzhou, the construction team of China Construction Fourth Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd. reversed the construction period in hours. More than a thousand builders worked in shifts, and the machines continued to work 24 hours a day. After 9 days and 9 nights of continuous fighting, the shelter hospital was delivered on the evening of November 22 and can provide thousands of beds.

The reporter saw at the site of this project that each room in the shelter is equipped with air-conditioning, the toilet and shower room are set separately, and the bedding has been arranged. The staff in charge of the operation of the shelter hospital are cleaning the room for the last time. The medical staff entering the site are familiarizing themselves with the on-site facilities and installing and debugging the equipment in the workshop.

In the square cabin hospital of Sino-Singapore Knowledge City in Huangpu District, Guangzhou, medical staff entered to familiarize themselves with the facilities in advance (photographed on November 24).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

According to Zhang Yi, deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission, 19 shelter hospitals have been used in Guangzhou, and 28 tertiary general hospitals have been designated to take over the shelter hospitals in the form of “household facilities” to implement classified treatment. Experts in critical illness, infection, respiratory, Chinese medicine and other disciplines are selected to form a medical treatment team to carry out patrolling and technical guidance.

Carry out meticulous efforts to ensure service guarantee

In the past few days, trucks have been unloading at the material storage warehouse in Kanglu District, Haizhu District. Wang Jiawei, a staff member of the Haizhu District Science, Industry and Information Bureau and responsible for the material storage warehouse in the area, said that the material packages are being distributed on a large scale. Since October 30, a total of more than 650,000 packages have been delivered.

In the material storage warehouse in the Kanglu area, Wang Jiawei and other colleagues only slept for three or four hours a day for more than 20 days. Faced with the urgency of the masses in need of materials, he repeatedly emphasized, “Please rest assured that we can deliver materials to everyone.”

“Where are the key areas of control and control, the supply of living materials will be extended.” Wu Bingxiang, deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce, introduced that at present, Guangzhou has formed a guarantee for the social security of commercial supermarkets and farmers’ markets, and the existing enterprises in the control area are fully covered. Guarantee, online platform social aspect multi-channel guarantee system.

Guitian area is the first case of this round of epidemic in Haizhu, Guangzhou, where the first case was discovered. The voice of Li Yuhong, the leader of the medical rescue team in charge of the area, was already hoarse. She said that during the control period of more than 20 days, everyone in the area will bear a certain amount of psychological pressure. Among them, pregnant women, parents of infants and other special groups are more prone to anxiety. “We must not only protect the health of the residents, but also do a good job in their psychological counseling.”

Fu Xiaochu, executive deputy district head of Haizhu District, said that Haizhu District implements guaranteed, efficient, and warm services for the problem of medical treatment and delivery, and has provided 93,000 medical services for 32,000 key populations in the control area.

Unite as one to form a force that will win the battle against the “epidemic”

On November 25, the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee re-mobilized and re-deployed the province’s prevention and control work, requiring party committees and governments at all levels to implement territorial responsibilities and main responsibilities, so as to be responsible for guarding the soil and fulfilling their responsibilities, responding to the concerns of the masses in a timely manner, and solving Questions raised by the public.

Going to the epidemic, this is not a test of the quality of party members and cadres. In Guangdong, many party members and cadres whose families are in closed areas, they turned to community prevention and control volunteers on the spot.

“At this moment, when the masses need party members most, we have no other choice.” In Huagang Community, Xiuquan Street, Huadu District, the building where Li Zhuo, an employee of the Guangzhou Donation Station, has become a high-risk area. In the face of emergencies, Li Zhuo quickly took the lead in forming a volunteer group of building party members and building owners to fully undertake the daily services of the building.

After running 100,000 steps in three days, the “post-00s” volunteer Ye Hanliang entered the high-risk area four times; more than 300 takeaway boys joined the “anti-epidemic knight team” to deliver supplies to residents; a temporary medical security point in the Kanglu area of ​​Haizhu , a team of “medicine delivery brothers” temporarily formed, running between medical security points and residents every day…

A little bit of action, gathered into an anti-epidemic force. Nearly 10,000 migrants work and live in Nanbian Street, Houjiao, Guangzhou. The epidemic struck suddenly, and the community was short of manpower. Many of them stepped forward and took the lead in joining the support team.

“When the epidemic first came, I had very few helpers,” said Zhan Zhaohuai, the person in charge of Houjiao Nanbian Street. “Later, more and more volunteers joined us to help us with resident work, so that nucleic acid testing could be completed quickly.”

Mortals shimmer, little things love. In the core area of ​​the epidemic in Guangzhou, an anti-epidemic volunteer wrote in his diary: “Help Mr. Lei unlock the door, contact the first aid for the children of the tenants in the community, flush and clean the passageway of the single car shed, and guide the 120 ambulance into the community Rescuing the sick… We cannot do great things, but we can do small things with great love.”

Every ordinary story in the prevention and control of the epidemic is converging into a majestic force that will surely win the battle against the “epidemic”. The sons and daughters of Nanyue firmly believe that as long as the mind is in one place and the energy is in one place, there will be no obstacles or difficulties that cannot be overcome.

[Responsible editor: Xu Dan]