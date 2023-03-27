Home News Anchovy, which is in the last days of the season in Bolu, is sold for 70 liras – Current News
in Bolu Anchovy, which is in the last days of the season, was offered for sale from 80 liras on the counters last week, while this week it fell to 70 liras. Ramazan Stating that the demand of the citizens for fish decreased due to the bear, fishermen stated that anchovies were consumed in abundance throughout the season.
Expressing that he often consumes anchovies Adil Aydin citizen namedAnchovy is it inedible? I will die for him. I will eat every meal,” he said.

“The price of anchovy has dropped to 70 lira today”

Stating that he has been fishing for many years in the public market established in İhsaniye District, Emre Star“Fish prices are normal. Anchovies are 70 liras, haddock and horse mackerel are 80 liras. We have already come to the end of the season, 27th of March, due to the weather. Citizens’ demand has decreased due to the weather. The weather is a bit hot. People have already had their fill of anchovies. This year, we have always had anchovies.” “In Ramadan, our people do not prefer fish, they tend to meat products, but we still have customers who buy fish,” he said.

