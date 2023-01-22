The representative pointed out that he spoke with Andrés Escobar and he will join the national strike that they plan to carry out on February 14 and 15.

The representative Miguel Polo, has been posting on his Twitter account, some trills related to the national strike that the opposition intends to carry out on February 14 and 15, in protest of the policies advanced by the new Government.

Following the government’s recent announcement not to grant new exploration contracts, Polo Polo commented again: “I refuse to believe that this guerrilla and his cabinet of criminals will destroy the country and we will only complain on networks. It’s time to wake up. From the deepest lanes of our nation, to the largest cities, we have to rise up against this government.”

Earrings because we will convene the most outrageous march this country has ever seen. Either the guerrilla and his cabinet of corrupt and delinquents calm down or we Colombians calm them down. 👊🏾🇨🇴 #NationalStrike — MIGUEL POLO POLO (@MiguelPoloP) January 19, 2023

To the trills calling for a national strike, Polo Polo commented that he spoke with Andrés Escobar, who will join the protest.

“I have already spoken with the brave and persecuted politician Andrés Escobar and he will join the GREAT National Strike on February 14 and 15.”

Andrés Escobar, has a legal process in force in which he has already been accused of shooting at protesters in the framework of the National Strike.