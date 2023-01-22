Sony has unveiled the launch lineup of PlayStation VR 2, including exclusives, free upgrades and also many titles already available elsewhere in virtual reality.

With a month to go until the release of PlayStation VR 2, Sony has announced a slate of 37 games that will be released in the launch window. Of the 37 games, 32 will be available at launch, with five arriving shortly thereafter. Many of these titles were also available on the first PS VR, but some will come with a free update.

PlayStation VR 2: the launch games —

Most other games are available on competing VR platforms for PC. A handful will instead be exclusive to the virtual reality headset coming out on PS5. Horizon Call of the Mountain had already been announced together with the headset: it is a new chapter in the series that has so far given birth to the two chapters Zero Dawn and Forbidden West. Those who own Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 will receive a free update to make the exclusive PlayStation compatible with VR as well.

All games coming to PS VR 2 —

Another PlayStation exclusive will receive an update for the PS5 version: Resident Evil Village’s VR mode will be exclusive to PS VR 2, but can be upgraded to the new viewer for free. Here’s the entire launch lineup, and post-launch titles:

After the Fall – Complete Edition

Altair Breaker

Before Your Eyes (post-launch)

Cities VR Enhanced Edition

Cosmonious High

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (post-launch)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (post-launch)

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Fantavision 202X

Gran Turismo 7 *free update from PS5

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator / Vacation Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat

The Last Clockwinder

The Light Brigade

Moss

Moss Book 2

NFL Pro Era *free PS VR upgrade

No Man’s Sky (post-launch)

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip *upgrade gratuito da PS VR

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil Village – VR Mode *upgrade gratuito da PS5

Rez Infinite

Song of the Smoke Rekindled

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

Synth Riders – Remastered Edition *upgrade gratuito da PS VR

The Tale of Onogoro

tentacle

Tetris Effect Connected

Thumper

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Retribution (post-launch)

What the Bat?

Zenith: The Last City – Legends Untold Update *upgrade gratuito da PS VR

