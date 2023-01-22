Home Sports all launch games, from Gran Turismo to Resident Evil
Sony has unveiled the launch lineup of PlayStation VR 2, including exclusives, free upgrades and also many titles already available elsewhere in virtual reality.

With a month to go until the release of PlayStation VR 2, Sony has announced a slate of 37 games that will be released in the launch window. Of the 37 games, 32 will be available at launch, with five arriving shortly thereafter. Many of these titles were also available on the first PS VR, but some will come with a free update.

PlayStation VR 2: the launch games —

Most other games are available on competing VR platforms for PC. A handful will instead be exclusive to the virtual reality headset coming out on PS5. Horizon Call of the Mountain had already been announced together with the headset: it is a new chapter in the series that has so far given birth to the two chapters Zero Dawn and Forbidden West. Those who own Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 will receive a free update to make the exclusive PlayStation compatible with VR as well.

All games coming to PS VR 2 —

Another PlayStation exclusive will receive an update for the PS5 version: Resident Evil Village’s VR mode will be exclusive to PS VR 2, but can be upgraded to the new viewer for free. Here’s the entire launch lineup, and post-launch titles:

  • After the Fall – Complete Edition
  • Altair Breaker
  • Before Your Eyes (post-launch)
  • Cities VR Enhanced Edition
  • Cosmonious High
  • Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (post-launch)
  • The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (post-launch)
  • Demeo
  • Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
  • Fantavision 202X
  • Gran Turismo 7 *free update from PS5
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Job Simulator / Vacation Simulator
  • Jurassic World Aftermath
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat
  • The Last Clockwinder
  • The Light Brigade
  • Moss
  • Moss Book 2
  • NFL Pro Era *free PS VR upgrade
  • No Man’s Sky (post-launch)
  • Pavlov VR
  • Pistol Whip *upgrade gratuito da PS VR
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil Village – VR Mode *upgrade gratuito da PS5
  • Rez Infinite
  • Song of the Smoke Rekindled
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
  • Synth Riders – Remastered Edition *upgrade gratuito da PS VR
  • The Tale of Onogoro
  • tentacle
  • Tetris Effect Connected
  • Thumper
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Retribution (post-launch)
  • What the Bat?
  • Zenith: The Last City – Legends Untold Update *upgrade gratuito da PS VR

Written by Georgina Young for GLHF

