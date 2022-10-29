The Ferrari team principal returns to the budget cap 2021 case overtaken by the rival team: “Those two million more spent are worth two tenths per lap that changed the fate of the last championship”

“There were worries for weeks, even months: I myself had said at the beginning of the season that controlling the spending of the teams was crucial for the championship and so it turned out. There is a team that has spent more than all, a illegal team in 2021, it is a fact from which there is no escape “. Mattia Binotto goes down hard after the budget cap case that saw Red Bull get away with a $ 7 million fine and limitations on the use of the wind tunnel.

difference — “Those two million more spent make the difference – insists the Ferrari team principal to Sky microphones – we are talking about a couple of tenths per lap that have changed the fate of the last championship. The sanction given does not compensate for the advantage that the Red Bull “.

no shortcuts — Binotto, however, assures that the red will not look for shortcuts: “We do not intend to go beyond the ceiling, we want to remain legal and I hope that the other teams will also adapt. The important thing is now that you do not wait for October 2023 to certify 2022 …”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

