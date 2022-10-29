Home Sports Binotto does not fit: “The sanction against Red Bull does not compensate for their advantage”
Sports

by admin
The Ferrari team principal returns to the budget cap 2021 case overtaken by the rival team: “Those two million more spent are worth two tenths per lap that changed the fate of the last championship”

“There were worries for weeks, even months: I myself had said at the beginning of the season that controlling the spending of the teams was crucial for the championship and so it turned out. There is a team that has spent more than all, a illegal team in 2021, it is a fact from which there is no escape “. Mattia Binotto goes down hard after the budget cap case that saw Red Bull get away with a $ 7 million fine and limitations on the use of the wind tunnel.

“Those two million more spent make the difference – insists the Ferrari team principal to Sky microphones – we are talking about a couple of tenths per lap that have changed the fate of the last championship. The sanction given does not compensate for the advantage that the Red Bull “.

Binotto, however, assures that the red will not look for shortcuts: “We do not intend to go beyond the ceiling, we want to remain legal and I hope that the other teams will also adapt. The important thing is now that you do not wait for October 2023 to certify 2022 …”.

