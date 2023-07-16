Home » Ángela woman kidnapped in Girardot
Ángela woman kidnapped in Girardot

The case became known through social networks, after some close friends of Ángela María Chisacá reported her strange disappearance in the early hours of Thursday, July 13.

As it was known, the Girardoteña merchant was apparently kidnapped from her home located in the El Mirador Condominium in the municipality of Girardot in Cundinamarca.

Unofficial versions indicate that Ángela was forced into her Toyota Corolla vehicle, with license plates GMW-584, so that she could be removed from the complex without raising any suspicions from private security personnel.

Since then, the whereabouts of the owner of the Di’María Pizza establishment located in the Madeira Condominium and other businesses, is absolutely uncertain.

However, it is a fact that fills the woman’s family with concern, is that hours later the merchant’s vehicle was found cremated in the village of Camalá in the municipality of Flandes, in the department of Tolima.

The authorities are on the trail of the woman as reported in a statement:

“The National Police had all the institutional capacities to clarify these facts and find the whereabouts of the citizen, and deployed police officers from the Criminal Investigation Section, police intelligence and Gaula Cundinamarca, who are already leading the Investigation,” the officers of the Cundinamarca Police pointed out.

