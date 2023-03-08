Home News announced the launch date, here is a preview of the Battle Pass – Multiplayer.it
announced the launch date, here is a preview of the Battle Pass

Epic Games has officially announced the date of Chapter 4 Season 2 Of Fortnite Battle Royalewhich will start on Friday March 10, thus confirming the rumors of the past few weeks. It will be anticipated by a scheduled maintenance that will take the game servers offline.

The announcement was accompanied by an image and a further tweet showing two of the skins that will be included in the Pass Battaglia of Season 2, which you can view below.

Both recall those seen in the leak a few days ago which may have revealed the skins of the new Battle Pass, including that of Eren Yeger from The Attack of the Giants. They are not exactly identical, which means that the two costumes could have alternative styles or that the information leak is not entirely correct.

As we said at the beginning, the arrival of Season 2 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite will be preceded by a scheduled maintenance, which will always start on March 10 starting at 08:00 Italian. Epic Games did not provide details on the timing of the work on the game servers.

Indiscretions emerged yesterday about the new season, which could be titled “Mega”, including details on collaborations, characters and settings.

