Home News Anyone who counts calories has already miscalculated
News

Anyone who counts calories has already miscalculated

by admin
Anyone who counts calories has already miscalculated

1 calorie (cal) is defined as the amount of energy required to heat 1 g of water from 14.5 to 15.5 °C. The name derives from the Latin term calor for heat. The conversion to the SI unit joule is done with a fixed factor: 1 cal = 4.187 J. The calorific value of food is given in kilojoules (kJ); 1 kilocalorie (kcal) logically corresponds to 4.187 kJ.

See also  U.S. Congressmen are worried about Huawei’s collection of information from the American people. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The Chinese people are very angry when the thief shouts and catches the thief_Zhao Li

You may also like

In 292 projects – Stadtgesellschaft builds 3.4% cheaper...

Bangladesh Dhaka commercial building explosion… At least 18...

UNAD denies accusations of alleged corruption and irregularities

Video: France: Violence during protests against controversial pension...

Eugen Korda: What awaits us and will not...

Peru shone during its participation in the ANATO...

A case for the Bundeswehr special fund? Navy...

Ex-police officer Kalavský commented on the accusations. It...

So far Santa Marta has not been affected...

Contribute to the strength of the CPPCC in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy