Apple has just officially confirmed what you could already roughly guess, the annual developer fair called World Wide Developers Conference will take place again at the beginning of June. The event opens on June 5th with a keynote and runs until June 9th. who at the Event participates can go to countless events with specialist lectures – or connect online, because Apple is once again relying on a mixture of online and face-to-face formats. As in 2022, there is also a limited number of places for visitors on site. Incidentally, this is the 34th WWDC in Apple history.

Each Apple event has its own graphic theme, which runs through all areas. This time Apple chose a kind of rainbow for the invitation card – probably a reference to the rainbow stage in Apple Park. However, the type of display is also reminiscent of reflections in a Fresnel lens, as used in AR/VR headsets. A deliberate nod to the expected Apple headset?

Updates for all systems – and a whole new OS?

New versions of macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS are sure to be topics at the upcoming WWDC, as has been the case at the June conferences for many years. This time, however, another system will probably be added, which has already made itself felt at various points in the system depths. rOS or Reality OS brings the Apple headset to life and should also enable developers to contribute their own apps. However, what the OS can do in detail remains very exciting – for that reason alone it is worth following the WWDC 2023.

Hardware News: Glasses and Macs?

The first public demonstration of the Apple headset might not be the only hardware update, however, as Apple also has numerous Mac updates in the pipeline. There was repeated talk that Apple would soon be introducing the MacBook Air 15″, bringing the first M3-based devices onto the market – and also giving the iMac the first update in more than two years. To the successor to the Intel-based one There’s hope for Mac Pro too, although the rumor mill has been relatively quiet lately, and last fall there were rumors that Apple might be introducing macOS for the iPad Pro.