Apple has designed a heavy-duty case for the iPhone that would allow users to do without protective cases.

This is made up of a combination of materials such as metal or ceramic with polymers or amorphous metals.

The company has filed a patent application with the United States Patent Office, which is called ‘Spatial Composites’. In it, it is pointed out that the new casing would incorporate “elements resistant to abrasion”.

Apple is aware that metal cases “can be strong and relatively resistant to scratches”, but that they can also provide “undesirable electromagnetic shielding”, as it points out in this document.

With this, the company suggests that certain materials that may be useful to preserve the appearance of the device but which, in turn, can be counterproductive because they can affect the load of the terminal or its connectivity.

In addition, he argues that while “plastic may have better magnetic shielding properties than metal, it may be less resistant to scratching or abrasion.”

To avoid this type of problem, Apple has thought of a format for its casing that combines moldable materials -such as a polymer or an amorphous metal- with the resistant elements to abrasion, such as metal or ceramic.

Thanks to this solution, iPhones would not require a protective case to keep the back cover free from scratches and scuffs as a result of daily use of the phone.