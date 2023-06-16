The Colombian National Team prevailed in its friendly match against Iraq

In the first friendly match scheduled against Iraq, the Colombian Men’s Senior Team won a victory by the slightest difference.

Under the technical direction of Néstor Lorenzo, with many things to correct, the Colombian team made a modest presentation today against the Iraqi team.

The only goal of the game came thanks to Mateo Cassierra, who scored in the 78th minute, after an excellent play involving Jhon Arias and Yaser Asprilla. Cassierra, a Russian Zenit striker, became the hero of the match by securing the final 1-0 for the Tricolor. This annotation also allowed him to silence some criticism surrounding his summoning.

At the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Colombian fans turned out in large numbers to offer their unconditional support to the team. The encouragement and passion of the Colombian fans were felt at every moment of the match, creating a vibrant and motivating atmosphere for the players.

It may interest you: Video: Messi scored the fastest goal of his entire career

Colombia’s starting lineup featured prominent players such as Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who played a pivotal role in the development of the game. His experience and ability contributed to the performance of the youngest who are beginning to establish themselves.

After this victory, the team is preparing for its next challenge against Germany on Tuesday, June 20. Germany also suffered a narrow loss to Poland in their friendly game. This confrontation promises to be an exciting duel between two top-level teams and it will be an opportunity for Colombia to continue fine-tuning its performance for future commitments.