The technology giant Apple had net profits of 29,998 million dollars between October and December, 13% less than in the same period of the previous year, and saw how its turnover fell in the year-on-year comparison for the first time since 2019.

In its first quarter of 2023 (Apple’s fiscal year begins in October), the Cupertino (California, USA) company entered 117,154 million dollars, 5.5% less than a year earlier.

The results of the company with the bitten apple fell short of market expectations and its shares lost more than 3% in electronic operations after the closing of Wall Street.

The October-December period is especially important for Apple because it is that of the Christmas campaign, but on this occasion the technology company saw how the sales of its flagship products clearly suffered.

The iPhone gave Apple revenue of 65,775 million dollars in the last quarter, 8.17% less than in that period of the previous year, while Mac sales fell 28.66%, up to 7,735 million dollars. , and those of the iPad 29.66%, up to 9,396 million.

The rest of the products generated a turnover of 13,482 million dollars, 8.3% less in the year-on-year comparison, while the services business did grow, 6.4%, to 20,766 million dollars.

By geographical areas, the American continent continued to represent the most important part of Apple’s business, with revenues of 49,278 million dollars, followed by Europe and China, but sales declines were registered in all regions in the last quarter.

In addition to the general economic slowdown, Apple has been affected by the strength of the dollar and problems with the production of its latest iPhones in China.

“As we continue to navigate a difficult juncture, we are proud to have our best line of products and services and, as always, we remain focused on the long term and leading with our values ​​in everything we do,” Tim Cook said in a statement. the CEO of Apple, who highlighted as a “milestone” having reached 2,000 million active devices.

Unlike other tech giants, Apple has so far not announced any reductions in its workforce, which grew at a slower rate than some of its competitors during the industry boom during the pandemic.

The company, the largest on Wall Street by capitalization, saw its price drop significantly over the past year, but its shares have recovered around 20% in value so far in 2023.

