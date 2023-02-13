Home Sports Withheld relevant information about Gary Payton II
Withheld relevant information about Gary Payton II

Withheld relevant information about Gary Payton II

E’ bufera tra i Golden State Warriors e i Portland Trail Blazers per Gary Payton II.

The NBA champions would have reported to the league a potential “deception” by Portland, accused of having hidden some “relevant” information about the player’s medical situation.

However, the Warriors’ will is to preserve the maxi trade that also involved the Pistons and Hawks, while retaining the right to investigate Payton II’s status more fully.

According to the first medical tests of the Warriors, in fact, Payton should remain in the pits for a long time this season. The “hidden” information would concern the player’s use of Toradol to relieve the abdominal area

