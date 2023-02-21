21.02.2023 h 18:28 comments

Via Ciulli underpass, reopening closer: final redevelopment project approved

The investment is 200 thousand euros. The works will be carried out over the course of 2023. The aim is to reopen its doors in the autumn

The reopening of the via Ciulli underpass is approaching. Today the municipal council approved the definitive project for the redevelopment of the visitation infrastructure, released from seizure by the Court of Appeal of Florence in May last year after 13 years of closure due to the seizure of evidence ordered by the investigators following the tragedy that occurred during the night between 4 and 5 October 2010, when three Chinese women drowned in the tunnel flooded by the flooding of the Vella. And it was precisely the prolonged closure that made it necessary to carry out a more articulated intervention than initially hoped for. During the inspections, the technicians of the Municipality found the underpass between Narnali and Galciana in very bad conditions both for the weeds which in the meantime have grown everywhere ruining the roofs and the asphalt, and for the need to renew the hydraulic and electrical systems for the adaptation of the warning, signaling and rainwater disposal devices. The costs of the intervention have therefore risen, reaching 200 thousand euros also due to the increase in the prices of raw materials and technology. Specifically, the planned interventions are road and building redevelopment, replacement of the electricity grid, disassembly of the current pumps, installation of the traffic light signaling and flood detection system, new lifting system and new generator set. The increased sum forced the administration to make a budget change in order not to delay the reset and reopening times too much. Now we are aiming for autumn 2023, hoping that there will be no hitches in the executive planning, procurement and execution of the works. “The Administration considers the reopening of the via Ciulli underpass a priority and we financed it with the first change in the budget, as the investment necessary for the redevelopment turned out to be much higher than expected, after 13 years of closure and neglect – said the mayor Matteo Biffoni – We hope to be able to finish the works within 2023, respecting the timetable that we had given ourselves”. The works will thus go hand in hand with the expansion tank of the hospital, to which it is closely linked. “We have finally reached the final phase of this long process necessary for the reopening of a fundamental connection for our road system and for many citizens – also adds Cristina Sanzò – The goal now is to experience the tender quickly and start the works”. As is well known, the keystone for the acceptance by the Court of the request for restitution of the Municipality, was the construction of the 25,000 cubic meter expansion tank and 20,000 square meters of extension that the central Tuscany health authority will build in the nearby hospital area for the construction of the new Santo Stefano building, to which the Iolo stream and the Vella ditch will be connected, putting protected from overflows and floods throughout the area in case of flood. A work that has experienced some slowdown due to the difficulty of finding steel raw materials for the hydraulic system that connects the lattice to the tank, but which is now in the finishing straight.

