Fever medications given to children too early, even when there is no need. The warning comes from many paediatricians, according to whom 1 in 3 parents would give their children an antipyretic even when the fever has not reached 38 degrees. Too many already around 37.5 degrees prefer to start therapy immediately to lower the temperature. It’s a major mistake. On the one hand, a little fever is our body’s way of trying to kill viruses that have entered through the respiratory tract. On the other hand, acting immediately on fever could delay the diagnosis of diseases that begin precisely with low temperatures.

Fever medicines: always measure the temperature

The fever itself shouldn’t be a concern. What must trigger attention are the reasons why the temperature rises. So we don’t have to fight the fever, unless it gets high, but understand why it occurs. There are also parents who give their children the second dose of antipyretic, without even having checked the temperature.

The fear of many fathers and mothers is that if they do not give their children the antipyretic right away, the risk that they could have a very high fever is real. It’s actually not like that. It should be remembered that all medicines have serious side effects, including paracetamol. According to pediatricians, parents would make their children take it with excessive nonchalance.

Always note the time when you administer the drug

According to several paediatricians, parents don’t even take into account the time they give the medicine to their children. Too many go by the eye, without noting exactly the time of hiring. This could cause significant damage to their health. Indeed, there is a risk of an overdose.

Only after we have made sure that the child’s body temperature exceeds 38 degrees do experts suggest giving him the correct dose of medicine to reduce fever. The right amount is calculated based on the weight and age of the child.

Medicines against fever: all the suggestions of pediatricians

Another false myth is that the baby needs to stay warm. Unless there are chills and the child does not say he is cold, the best thing is to wear light clothes, keep the room cool, and ventilate often. Hydration also plays a key role. Here you can find all the tips from pediatricians.

If the child is less than 3 months old, always contact the pediatrician. If he is very drowsy, neck pain and breathing difficulties, it is better to accompany him to the nearest Emergency Department.

Prevention plays a decisive role. We have learned how important proper hand washing and mask wearing is when someone is not feeling well in the family. Parents should be reminded that no longer having a fever does not mean that they are not contagious to others. So children should be kept at home until all symptoms are gone.

