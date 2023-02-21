Home Health Too many parents give their children fever medicines when they are not needed |
Health

Too many parents give their children fever medicines when they are not needed |

by admin
Too many parents give their children fever medicines when they are not needed |

Fever medications given to children too early, even when there is no need. The warning comes from many paediatricians, according to whom 1 in 3 parents would give their children an antipyretic even when the fever has not reached 38 degrees. Too many already around 37.5 degrees prefer to start therapy immediately to lower the temperature. It’s a major mistake. On the one hand, a little fever is our body’s way of trying to kill viruses that have entered through the respiratory tract. On the other hand, acting immediately on fever could delay the diagnosis of diseases that begin precisely with low temperatures.

Fever medicines: always measure the temperature

The fever itself shouldn’t be a concern. What must trigger attention are the reasons why the temperature rises. So we don’t have to fight the fever, unless it gets high, but understand why it occurs. There are also parents who give their children the second dose of antipyretic, without even having checked the temperature.

The fear of many fathers and mothers is that if they do not give their children the antipyretic right away, the risk that they could have a very high fever is real. It’s actually not like that. It should be remembered that all medicines have serious side effects, including paracetamol. According to pediatricians, parents would make their children take it with excessive nonchalance.

Always note the time when you administer the drug

According to several paediatricians, parents don’t even take into account the time they give the medicine to their children. Too many go by the eye, without noting exactly the time of hiring. This could cause significant damage to their health. Indeed, there is a risk of an overdose.

Only after we have made sure that the child’s body temperature exceeds 38 degrees do experts suggest giving him the correct dose of medicine to reduce fever. The right amount is calculated based on the weight and age of the child.

Medicines against fever: all the suggestions of pediatricians

Another false myth is that the baby needs to stay warm. Unless there are chills and the child does not say he is cold, the best thing is to wear light clothes, keep the room cool, and ventilate often. Hydration also plays a key role. Here you can find all the tips from pediatricians.

If the child is less than 3 months old, always contact the pediatrician. If he is very drowsy, neck pain and breathing difficulties, it is better to accompany him to the nearest Emergency Department.

Prevention plays a decisive role. We have learned how important proper hand washing and mask wearing is when someone is not feeling well in the family. Parents should be reminded that no longer having a fever does not mean that they are not contagious to others. So children should be kept at home until all symptoms are gone.

Read also…

See also  The seven deadly sins of a sinister tragicomic

You may also like

Rare diseases, ok to the new National Plan...

How You Ride Disneyland’s NEWEST Attraction Is About...

Psychosis. Questionnaire before a visit helps to identify...

Haemophilia B: new replacement therapy available in Italy

“Different from Alzheimer’s, here are the symptoms and...

The alarming spread of bird flu does not...

Liquid biopsy, the blood test that monitors the...

Orthodontics, children’s smiles can be warning signs of...

Third chemotherapy for Messina Denaro in prison in...

Online psychotherapy, boom after the pandemic: how it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy