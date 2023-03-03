Home News Arab tycoon gave a car to a Colombian woman who helped him in a plane crash
News

Arab tycoon gave a car to a Colombian woman who helped him in a plane crash

by admin
Arab tycoon gave a car to a Colombian woman who helped him in a plane crash

A tremendous surprise was received by a young Colombian woman when she received a luxurious gift by the son of a Arab oil tycoon.

Karim Nader Abu Naba’a, known on social media as ‘Karim principlethrough a video shared the gift that he gave a woman as thanks for helping him after surviving a helicopter crash last week in Solitude, Atlantic.

The young woman identified as Francesca Lizardowas surprised to see the magnitude of the gift. “No I can not!”, Francheska mentioned, as she put her hands on her head.

The most important thing about this accident is that I found out who my friends are! Francheska Lizardo he helped me for 24 hours in Barranquilla and this is his first gift. Insurance is much more expensive than this! Enjoy it your car!”wrote ‘Prince Karim’ in the post.

He also added that he would give away more things, among them, “houses, schools, and some other things!”

See also  In Vittorio Veneto "Pampering of beauty" in the hospital for women with breast cancer

You may also like

The town that has become a training center...

Customer satisfaction when selling a car in Brilon:...

Most Germans see women as socially disadvantaged

Gather wisdom, seek good strategies, and gather consensus——Summary...

How to maintain a young face without the...

EQS-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG announces a non-cash impairment...

They discover in Colombia the oldest fossil of...

The year of crises from the perspective of...

Jiangsu held a speech at Xin Changxing’s intensive...

Samarian pride! Laura Vicuña student was invited to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy