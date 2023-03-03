A tremendous surprise was received by a young Colombian woman when she received a luxurious gift by the son of a Arab oil tycoon.

Karim Nader Abu Naba’a, known on social media as ‘Karim principlethrough a video shared the gift that he gave a woman as thanks for helping him after surviving a helicopter crash last week in Solitude, Atlantic.

The young woman identified as Francesca Lizardowas surprised to see the magnitude of the gift. “No I can not!”, Francheska mentioned, as she put her hands on her head.

“The most important thing about this accident is that I found out who my friends are! Francheska Lizardo he helped me for 24 hours in Barranquilla and this is his first gift. Insurance is much more expensive than this! Enjoy it your car!”wrote ‘Prince Karim’ in the post.

He also added that he would give away more things, among them, “houses, schools, and some other things!”