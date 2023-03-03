5
The NBA calendar offers 4 games for tonight. It starts at 1 am Italian with Wizards-Raptors, followed by Mavs-76ers, Spurs-Pacers and Warriors-Clippers.
4-game Thursday slate headlined by TNT doubleheader!
▪️ 76ers visit Mavs as NBA’s top two scorers Embiid and Doncic collide
▪️ Warriors seek 4th straight win, host Clippers
