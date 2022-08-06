Home News Arabba, falls on a bicycle at Porta Vescovo
News

Arabba, falls on a bicycle at Porta Vescovo

by admin
Arabba, falls on a bicycle at Porta Vescovo

A Paduan tourist was rescued and transported to the Agordo hospital

Gigi Sosso

06 August 2022

ARABBA. Paduan cyclist falls in the Porta Vescovo area. Around 11 am the Livinallongo Alpine Rescue was alerted for a cyclist who had fallen with her mountain bike, while she was coming down from Porta Vescovo with her. A team reached the 32-year-old from Padua at the arrival of the chairlift, who had suffered a trauma to her shoulder and gave her first assistance, until the arrival of the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter. Given the appropriate treatment, the injured was embarked and transported to the hospital in Agordo.

