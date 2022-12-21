The bus wheel on one foot. A student ended up in the emergency room of the San Martino hospital, after the Belluno-Calalzo line bus had hit him, fortunately in a partial and not serious way, given the moderate speed. The young man had just left school and, at 1.15 pm, was waiting for the ride to go home in the station square, when the accident occurred. On the spot, the local police patrol to carry out the legal findings and hear the witnesses. The vehicle did not leave until the end of the investigations.