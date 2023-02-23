Collection of Castelbianco, 15 – 22 April | Costa Paradiso, 20 – 30 April | Applications by March 29, 2023

The Architecture Festival “Living the Holiday” – winner of the public announcement promoted by the Directorate General for Contemporary Creativity of the Ministry of Culture – opens the registrations to its self-construction sites scheduled in the protagonist sites of the event.

Living the holiday indeed involves 3 regions, 3 sites and 3 renowned architectswith the aim of activating good practices for land management, stimulating collective reflection within communities on the potential that quality architecture and urban planning offers in reducing the effects of climate change.

In fact, the festival involves the regions of Liguria, Sardinia and Tuscany, which will respectively bring to attention a place and a famous architect:

CASTELBIANCO COLLECTION (SV) → Giancarlo DeCarlo

→ Giancarlo DeCarlo COSTA PARADISO (SS) → Alberto Ponies

→ Alberto Ponies BARATTI (LI) → Vittorio Giorgini

The self-construction sites will take place at Castelbianco collection (SV) → 15 – 22 April e Costa Paradiso (SS) → 20 – 30 aprile

Who is it for?

Participation in the workshops is open to both Italian and foreign students – enrolled in master’s degree courses in Architecture, Design, Academy of Fine Arts, Anthropology, Sociology, Letters – and to the inhabitants and planners (architects, engineers and landscapers) residing in the territory of the two sites.

The workshops are aimed at all those who have constructive skills and who want to actively participate in the creation of small architectures and installations, alternating theoretical lessons with practical ones in the field, in a climate of sharing and comparison with professionals and communities.

How to participate and costs

By March 29thInterested parties must complete the appropriate form form online attaching portfolio and motivational letter (max 3,000 characters).

Registration for the workshop is free. On the other hand, the costs relating to transport and accommodation on the sites will be borne by the participants. However, there are agreements at discounted prices for board and lodging.

The official language is Italian.

Castelbianco collection

15 – 22 April

The village of Colletta di Castelbianco, located in the hinterland of Albenga, was recovered in 1994 by the architect Giancarlo DeCarlosummary of his research on the rehabilitation of historic centers started in Urbino in 1964.

Coordinated by the architecture critic Emanuele Piccardo and conducted by the architects GRRIZ (Luigi Greco and Mattia Paco Rizzi), the workshop will focus on the reinterpretation of the open-air theater designed and built by De Carlo, now completely abandoned.

Participants will be able to stay in the apartments recovered by De Carlo.

Costa Paradiso

20 – 30 April

Born in the late 1960s thanks to the foresight of the Milanese entrepreneur Pierino Tizzoni, Costa Paradisoin northern Sardinia, is characterized by the mix of colors, between the green of the luxuriant vegetation, the blue of the sea and the red granite rocks.

In those years the architect alberto ponies he was able to create a series of architectures for holidays intended for private individuals, intimately immersed in rocks and vegetation and characterized precisely by the refined design sensitivity towards the place.

In this context, the workshop – directed by the team of LandWorks – will try to restore the same privilege to visitors, through the creation of small devices in the public space that will redefine the relationship between architecture and landscape, and between light and shadow

Participants will become co-authors, co-producers and direct protagonists of the works and contents that will be accessible to the public during and after the festival.

All information about the festival and the workshops → abitarelavacanza.it