Arda Güler also misses Real Madrid’s test against Manchester United

pre-season

Arda Guler It is almost certain that the test match between Real Madrid and Manchester United (Thursday, 2:30 a.m., in the REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and live stream). The 18-year-old Turk was absent from the final training session on Tuesday evening, Central European Time, and again only worked individually. With regard to the preparatory game against the “Red Devils”, Real does not take any risks with Güler.

Arda Güler continues with her recovery process. ????pic.twitter.com/a2vPidKQ27 — REAL MADRID ♥️ (@AdriRM33) July 25, 2023

The youngster spent the first two days of training in Los Angeles as usual with the team, but as a result he had to take it easy with problems in his right leg that are not described in detail. As a result, he was already unavailable in the 3-2 draw against Serie A club AC Milan.

Otherwise, all the actors who traveled to the USA are available to Carlo Ancelotti, whereby Thibaut Courtois did not complete the final training session due to minor complaints. In the last session on the grounds of the University of California in LA, the coach repeatedly tested the 4-1-2-1-2 in both teams in a training game.

Die Feldspieler in Team eins: Daniel Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Fran García – Aurélien Tchouaméni – Luka Modrić, Eduardo Camavinga – Jude Bellingham – Rodrygo Goes, Vinícius Júnior. Team zwei: Lucas Vázquez, Éder Militão, Nacho Fernández, Ferland Mendy – Toni Kroos – Álvaro Odriozola, Federico Valverde – Nico Paz – Brahim Díaz, Joselu.

Test matches in USA (CEST)

July 24, 4am: Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan (Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles) July 27, 2:30am: Real Madrid – Manchester United (NRG Stadium, Houston) July 29, 11pm: Real Madrid – FC Barcelona (AT&T Stadium, Dallas) August 3, 1:30am: Real Madrid – Juventus (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

Real Madrid – Jersey 2023/24: order now in the Adidas online shop

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article

753264

pre-season

Arda Güler also misses a friendly against Manchester United

Arda Güler will almost certainly miss Real Madrid’s friendly against Manchester United (Thursday, 2:30 a.m., in the REAL TOTAL live ticker and live stream). The 18-year-old Turk was absent from the final training session on Tuesday evening, Central European Time, and again only worked individually. With regard to the preparatory game against the “Red Devils”, Real does not take any risks with Güler […]

25.07.2023, 20:24

Up

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

