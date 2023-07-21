Home » ARENA admits that with luck they completed the forms for the 2024 elections
News

ARENA admits that with luck they completed the forms for the 2024 elections

by admin
ARENA admits that with luck they completed the forms for the 2024 elections

The president of COENA, Carlos Saade, indicated that ARENA already has the complete lists, despite the fact that the internal election process was criticized and pointed out for possible cases of corruption within the party.

“We are very proud as a leadership of having completed all the forms despite the ‘threats’ and many things against it,” said the president of the tricolor party.

Despite the reduction in mayoralties from 262 to 44, Carlos Saade admitted that at first they did not think of finding 44 candidates to compete in the 2024 elections.

According to Saade, ARENA “is more alive than ever” and in his opinion it is a good proposal for Salvadorans despite the fact that the population does not recognize and is unaware of its presidential candidate, Joel Sánchez, who is supposed to be proposed by “civil society.”

See also  He tries to kill the new partner of the ex, convicted

You may also like

The Trial of Donald Trump for Mar-a-Lago Papers...

DOM builds new Rosales Hospital under strict international...

What is known about the miners trapped after...

The Hague: Four reasons why the International Criminal...

The United States debuts, the world champion

UNAL Mechatronics Engineering students developed a low-cost solar...

Heating industry criticizes lower maximum subsidy for heat...

Inter-institutional intervention in the Asaco community

Criticism of the management of ex-minister Irene Vélez

Gematik aims to optimize digital signing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy