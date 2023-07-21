ARENA admits that with luck they completed the forms for the 2024 elections

The president of COENA, Carlos Saade, indicated that ARENA already has the complete lists, despite the fact that the internal election process was criticized and pointed out for possible cases of corruption within the party.

“We are very proud as a leadership of having completed all the forms despite the ‘threats’ and many things against it,” said the president of the tricolor party.

THE PRESIDENT OF ARENA SAYS THAT “THEY ARE PROUD OF HAVING COMPLETED THE FORMS” Carlos Saade indicated that ARENA already has the complete lists, despite the fact that the internal election process was criticized and pointed out for possible cases of corruption within the party. pic.twitter.com/0syT1qMQgh – La Huella newspaper (@LaHuellaSV) July 21, 2023

Despite the reduction in mayoralties from 262 to 44, Carlos Saade admitted that at first they did not think of finding 44 candidates to compete in the 2024 elections.

According to Saade, ARENA “is more alive than ever” and in his opinion it is a good proposal for Salvadorans despite the fact that the population does not recognize and is unaware of its presidential candidate, Joel Sánchez, who is supposed to be proposed by “civil society.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

