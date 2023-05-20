Home » Arhuaco from Pueblo Bello were prosecuted for beating their partner
Arhuaco from Pueblo Bello were prosecuted for beating their partner

Arhuaco from Pueblo Bello were prosecuted for beating their partner

Before a guarantee control judge, the member of the Arhuaca ethnic group William Dorance Pacheco Arias was prosecuted, accused of beating his sentimental partner in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Pueblo Bello, Cesar.

Pacheco Arias must answer for the crime of aggravated domestic violence, accused by the Prosecutor’s Office in the preliminary hearings for legalization of capture, imputation of charges and imposition of an insurance measure.

The events were recorded on May 5 in the village of Puerto López. According to the investigation, the subject hit his partner hard in the face.

The man, in a fit of jealousy, made claims to her, assuring that she would have had sexual relations with the person who transported her from the village where they live to the municipal seat, when he advanced procedures for the collection of a state subsidy.“, reported the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the discussion, the subject inflicted serious injuries on the woman who had to be treated at a health center. For this reason, William Dorance Pacheco was captured by court order.

