On the road that leads from Pueblo Bello to the town of Nuevo Colón, three Arhuaco indigenous people suffered an accident when they fell from the bridge located in this sector.

The event occurred on Monday, but it was not until Tuesday, February 14, in the morning, when the community noticed the injured on the banks of the river.

Subsequently, relief units with medical personnel from the Camilo Villazón Pumarejo Hospital in Pueblo Bello helped them and provided help. Once stabilized, they were transferred to a clinic in Valledupar, where they are treated.



It was known that the wounded were walking and in an oversight they fell into the void. They were presumably intoxicated.

