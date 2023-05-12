Stem4Sud project to bring children closer to scientific subjects – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 12 – The Stem4Sud Project is starting from Naples to involve and bring children and young people closer to scientific subjects.



The presentation of the project, at the Bianchi institute, was attended by the Chief Learning Futurist of Google Sydney Savion, nominated on the occasion as president of the Scientific Committee of Stem4Sud.



“Stem4Sud aims to give children more professional opportunities to seize the opportunities that come from technological innovation and ecological transition – explained the founders of Stem4Sud Carmine Esposito and Paola Ferrari – and to make our economic system more competitive thanks to the skills and to the talents of the young people we will bring to STEM subjects. , training and scientific and technological innovation The project will start with a survey that will be carried out on a sample of ten thousand children from the South.



between nine and fifteen years ” The starting point and protagonists of the project – reads a press release presenting the event – are in fact boys and girls of school age. Stem4Sud intends to address them directly to understand the reasons for the low preference for STEM subjects and highlight the most effective ways to guide and support them in that direction.



The survey will be conducted through a game-based survey developed in partnership with Play Verto, the leading platform for fun data collection used for large-scale global surveys. (HANDLE).

