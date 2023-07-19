Ariana Grande separates after two years of marriage

Ariama Grande. Photo taken from internet.

Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, separate after two years of marriage, as reported by TMZ, People y Page Six.

The singer-actress (with dyed hair per script requirements; plays Glinda, one of the witches of Wickedthe upcoming adaptation of the Broadway hit based on The Wizard of Oz) went to the Wimbledon final without her husband, although it was not uncommon: they do not attend public events together and there is not an official photograph of them as a couple, beyond the few that she had posted on Instagram.

Sources close to him have told Page Six that the couple “decided to make the decision together”, and that last January they ended their cohabitation. They are now in divorce proceedings. A few months ago Gomez, 27, came to visit her to try to save her marriage, but it didn’t work. Grande has deleted her wedding photos from her Instagram profile, with 377 million followers.

Dalton is a real estate agent who works for a company that sells luxury homes for one of the area’s best-known real estate companies, and actually helped Grande find her current residence. He apparently did not feel overwhelmed or impressed by Grande’s fame, but rather he helped her to put her feet on the ground.

