Farewell to Armando Cimolai. The founder of the homonymous group specialized in the design, supply and assembly of complex steel structures died in Pordenone at the age of 94. He had created the group in Pordenone in 1949 together with his wife Albina as a laboratory for the production of metal gates and frames. It has won orders all over the world reaching a turnover of 500 million euros.

Cimolai starts as a blacksmith but soon realizes that the prospects for the future are interesting and in 1954 he starts the development of his company with the construction of steel structures for industrial and military buildings and builds 3,000 square meters of workshop. Then his resourcefulness leads him to take on commitments at a national level.

In 2005 he was awarded the title of engineer to Honoris Causa by the University of Trieste. Until his last days he had remained in business with the Armando Cimolai Centro Servizi company.

“With Armando Cimolai, an authentic pioneer of the national industry disappears”, commented Debora Serracchiani, president of the Pd group in the Chamber. “Starting from the richness of his work, the passion for progress and ingenuity, he has reached the highest goals, making his company one of the few to be able to establish technologically significant records worldwide in the field of large constructions”, she added. “It is to examples such as his and to the continuity of management of the company ensured by his family to which condolences go, that we must refer to if we want to start again on solid foundations”, she concluded.