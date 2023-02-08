On the afternoon of this Wednesday, February 8, the director of the Society of Authors and Composers of Colombia, Sayco, Armando Romero Molina, died after suffering a heart attack in the facilities of his office, north of the city of Bogotá.

The native of Urumita, La Guajira, in addition to being the director of this entity was a composer, among his best-known songs are: ‘When I arrive in temper’, ‘The perfect female’, ‘The little game is over’ and ‘Always with you’ .

His friends, colleagues and employees mourn his passing and extend their condolences to his family.

News in development…