RAVENNA – Excluded from a concert for the color of the skin? Or an entry denied for security reasons? We are in Marina di Ravenna, a 16-year-old boy of Ethiopian origin – Italian documents but dark skin – bought a ticket months before for the concert of the trapper Capo Plaza, convinces his parents to go even if it is late in the evening, he organizes himself with the friends but once you arrive in front of the gate of the Marina Bay (beach with restaurant, events, concerts on the coast) something goes wrong.