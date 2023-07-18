Home » Army opened investigation into case of wounded soldiers in Astrea
The First Division of the National Army opened an investigation into the events presented in the village of El Yuncal, jurisdiction of Astrea, where according to the first information, on July 14, two soldiers from the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 2 apparently they had an argument, and presumably one of them would have used his staff weapon against his companions.

“Immediately, the injured personnel were transferred to the health facility in the municipality of Bosconia, where they received medical attention, and were later sent to the city of Valledupar. The three soldiers are stable and are progressing satisfactorily,” the Army said in a press release.

They stressed that with respect to the alleged aggressor, investigations will be carried out by the competent authorities, in order to clarify the circumstances of time, manner and place in which the events occurred. In addition, the command delegated an interdisciplinary team that made contact with the relatives of the military personnel, in order to provide the respective support and guidance.

