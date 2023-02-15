The National Army denounced the kidnapping of a sergeant from the Special Energy and Road Battalion #1, in Arauca, pointing to members of the ELN as those responsible for the crime.

Through a statement, they reported that officer Libey Danilo Bravo was forced “to get into a truck with an unknown destination” after an armed group attacked.

“Once the situation was known, the competent authorities were notified to file a kidnapping complaint and, in coordination with the National Police, a padlock plan was activated, deploying a security device to locate him,” the Army said.

They added that “this reprehensible act is a violation of human rights and infringement of the provisions of international humanitarian law, as well as a crime classified as a crime against humanity.”

The Army blamed the Eastern War Front of the ELN, a “group that commits crimes in the sector”, which for the moment has not ruled on this fact.

“This command is providing psychological and spiritual support and accompaniment to his family,” the statement concluded.