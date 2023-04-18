Arrested: drunk 26-year-old threatened his mother

Monday morning around 11 a.m., a moderately intoxicated 26-year-old man from the Klagenfurt district, known to the authorities for violent crimes, forced his mother. Loud and aggressive, the man wanted his mother to drive him to Klagenfurt. He pushed her back violently several times.

Because the mother feared that the son wanted to attack his father in Klagenfurt, she called the police. The 26-year-old was temporarily arrested by the officers in his room without resistance. After a telephone consultation with the public prosecutor’s office, they ordered the man’s admission to the Klagenfurt prison. An entry and approach ban was also issued against the man.