Arson in an oriental bar on Linzer Landstrasse

It was the middle of the night when a fire broke out in the falafel place. A passer-by sounded the alarm at 2:36 a.m. on Monday. There was a fire in the sales room on the first floor. “Dense smoke came outside and through a tilted window into an apartment above on the second floor,” says the Linz professional fire brigade, describing the initial situation. Fortunately, there were no people in the shop. A resident was taken to the hospital with suspected smoke poisoning. Burning objects , including clothing, brought the emergency services outside and extinguished them there.



Image: professional fire brigade Linz



Search for arsonists

After the successful extinguishing operation, detectives got a picture of the situation. They determined that arsonists were at work. The fire was caused by the introduction of an ignition source from outside, the police said on Tuesday. “A technical defect can be ruled out with a very high probability,” it said. The Linz city police command asks for information on telephone number 059133 45 3333 to locate the unknown culprit.



The professional fire brigade was deployed with 25 men and seven vehicles.

Image: professional fire brigade Linz

